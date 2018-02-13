Montgomery doctor's office at center of federal pill mill investigation closes

A sign on the door of the Family Practice on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery states the business closed in December 2017. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The medical practice at the center of a federal pill mill investigation is officially closed.

A sign on the door of the shuttered Family Practice on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery states the business closed in December 2017.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Department of Justice served warrants at Family Practice, arresting Dr. Gilberto Sanchez who owned the family medical practice. In November, Sanchez pleaded guilty to federal counts for running a pill mill out of the office and for healthcare fraud.

Currently nine defendants who worked at Family Practice have been indicted including: three doctors, three nurse practitioners, and three administrators.

Patients who are seeking medical records may contact the Chief Investigator at the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners at (334) 242-4116 for further assistance.

Defendants and Charges:

Gilberto Sanchez, doctor

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance Health care fraud Money laundering Money laundering Money laundering

Shephard Odom, doctor

Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense and aiding and abetting Money Laundering: interstate commerce



Julio Delgado, doctor:

Julio Delgado, doctor:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting

Lillian Akwuba, nurse practitioner:

Lillian Akwuba, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud, aiding and abetting Controlled substance: sell, distribute or dispense Money laundering – interstate commerce

Steven Edward Cox, nurse practitioner:

Steven Edward Cox, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting

Elizabeth Cronier, nurse practitioner:

Elizabeth Cronier, nurse practitioner:

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud Health care fraud; aiding and abetting

Suzanne Brownfield, billing:

Health care fraud

Akash Kumar, billing:

Health care fraud

Misty Fannin, administration:

Misty Fannin, administration:

Money laundering – interstate commerce, forfeiture allegations Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations

