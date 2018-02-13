Montgomery doctor's office at center of federal pill mill invest - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery doctor's office at center of federal pill mill investigation closes

A sign on the door of the Family Practice on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery states the business closed in December 2017.
The medical practice at the center of a federal pill mill investigation is officially closed.

A sign on the door of the shuttered Family Practice on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery states the business closed in December 2017.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Department of Justice served warrants at Family Practice, arresting Dr. Gilberto Sanchez who owned the family medical practice. In November, Sanchez pleaded guilty to federal counts for running a pill mill out of the office and for healthcare fraud.

Currently nine defendants who worked at Family Practice have been indicted including: three doctors, three nurse practitioners, and three administrators.

Patients who are seeking medical records may contact the Chief Investigator at the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners at (334) 242-4116 for further assistance.

Defendants and Charges:

Gilberto Sanchez, doctor

  1. Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance
  2. Health care fraud
  3. Money laundering
  4. Money laundering
  5. Money laundering

Shephard Odom, doctor

  1. Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense and aiding and abetting
  2. Money Laundering: interstate commerce


Julio Delgado, doctor:

  1. Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance
  2. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  3. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  4. Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud
  5. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  6. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  7. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  8. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  9. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  10. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  11. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  12. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  13. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  14. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  15. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  16. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  17. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense
  18. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  19. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  20. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  21. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  22. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Lillian Akwuba, nurse practitioner:

  1. Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance
  2. Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud
  3. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  4. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  5. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  6. Controlled substance: sell, distribute or dispense
  7. Health care fraud: aiding and abetting
  8. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  9. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  10. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  11. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  12. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  13. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  14. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  15. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  16. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  17. Health care fraud, aiding and abetting
  18. Controlled substance: sell, distribute, or dispense
  19. Money laundering – interstate commerce
  20. Interstate Commerce; aiding and abetting
  21. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  22. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  23. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  24. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  25. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  26. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  27. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  28. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Steven Edward Cox, nurse practitioner:

  1. Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance
  2. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  3. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  4. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  5. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  6. Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud
  7. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  8. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  9. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense
  10. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  11. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  12. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  13. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  14. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  15. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  16. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  17. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  18. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  19. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  20. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  21. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  22. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  23. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  24. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting

Elizabeth Cronier, nurse practitioner:

  1. Conspiracy to distribute controlled substance
  2. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  3. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  4. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting
  5. Attempt and conspiracy to commit mail fraud
  6. Health care fraud; aiding and abetting
  7. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense
  8. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  9. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  10. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  11. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  12. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  13. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  14. Health care fraud – aiding and abetting
  15. Controlled substance – sell, distribute, or dispense; aiding and abetting 

Suzanne Brownfield, billing:

  1. Health care fraud

Akash Kumar, billing:

  1. Health care fraud

Misty Fannin, administration:

  1. Money laundering – interstate commerce, forfeiture allegations
  2. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  3. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  4. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  5. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  6. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  7. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  8. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  9. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  10. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  11. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  12. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  13. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  14. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  15. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  16. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  17. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  18. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  19. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  20. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  21. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  22. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  23. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  24. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  25. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  26. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  27. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations
  28. Money laundering – interstate commerce and aiding and abetting, forfeiture allegations

