MPS board to meet for the first time following announcement of cuts

The Montgomery County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Carver High School for its regularly scheduled meeting.

This will be the board’s first meeting since Interim State Superintendent of Education Dr. Ed Richardson announced MPS will close four schools after this school year, cut 17 central office positions and take some major steps toward improving student achievement.

Board members had mixed, strong reactions to Richardson’s announcement. Tuesday’s meeting agenda includes an executive session to focus on property and actions to address selling school buses, reviewing personnel reports, receiving comments from citizens and discussing the intervention.

