CrimeStoppers partners with Texas company to create new app for tips

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has partnered with Texas-based company Anderson Software to create a mobile app that will help them receive anonymous tips.

The free P3 Tips app will be available on iOS and Android platforms. Tips submitted through the app will remain anonymous and will have no length limitations. They will also allow images, video and documents to be uploaded with the tip. Tips can also be submitted from any PC or mobile browser from p3tips.com.

Once a person downloads the app, they will create a TIP ID and password, which they can use to login and submit follow-up information, talk with the receivers of the information, be informed about the outcome of the tip, and access any reward information.

CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett believes utilizing the new tips program will enhance communication with the public and help build a safer, more trusting community.

"A lot of people don't want to be on the telephone, they don't want their voice to be heard, so the app pretty much is a more secure way and an easier way to notify us," Garrett. "Plus it's an easier way to keep in contact with us to see if your tip led to an arrest, to see if you have any money coming to you. It's a lot greater thing to work with."

Tipsters can still call or text 215-STOP or go to this website to send in tips. Download the P3 Tips app from Apple or Google play.

