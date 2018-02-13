2 shot in Millbrook, 1 person in custody

Authorities are still gathering information after two people were shot in Milllbrook Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson confirmed the shooting and that one person is in custody. Authorities are working to determine charges.

No specific location was given, but according to multiple reports, the shooting happened in the Sandtown area.

WSFA 12 News has made multiple attempts to get more information about the shooting from the Millbrook Police Department.

