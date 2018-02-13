Police: Verbal dispute cause of Millbrook shooting

Kison Pierre Tymes has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault. (Source: Elmore County Jail)

Police have now identified the person in custody after two people were shot in Millbrook Tuesday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney CJ Robinson confirmed the shooting and that one person was in custody.

Millbrook police said officers responded around 1:55 p.m. to the 3100 block of Oliver Drive in reference to shots fired. According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, police gathered information while responding to two subjects that had been shot. Those subjects have been identified as Roger James Young, 24, and Louis Salter Jr., 29, both of Millbrook.

Young was found at the intersection of Mamie Driver and Gober Road, while Salter was found on Oliver Drive.

According to Johnson, Young and Salter suffered non-life-threatening injuries from single gunshot wounds. Johnson said a verbal dispute between Young, Salter and Kison Pierre Tymes, 21, of Millbrook, started it all.

Johnson said the verbal dispute almost became physical before Young and Salter were shot.

Young and Salter were transported to Baptist South. Tymes was arrested on Oliver Drive, and has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault after being found with a firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

Tymes has been placed in the Elmore County Jail under no bond.

