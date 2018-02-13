Blackwell drops out of gubernatorial race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - State Sen. Slade Blackwell, who made a last-minute entry into the gubernatorial field last week, has dropped out of the race.

Blackwell, a Republican from Mountain Brook, confirmed Tuesday that he had dropped out of the race.

Blackwell had filed paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party on Friday, the final day of qualifying, to run for governor.

The state senator declined to discuss his sudden entry into the governor's race and then equally sudden departure. He said he will issue a statement later in the week.

He said, at the moment, he is not running for any office this year.

Blackwell was briefly part of a crowded field challenging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey became governor last year after the sudden resignation of then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

