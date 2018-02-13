Fever Star Athlete of the Year announced Wednesday

Fresh off the heels of National Signing Day and the Fever Singing Day Party, WSFA will honor the best Fever Country athlete.

Wednesday, athletes that put on the best performances on Friday nights across Fever Country last season will gather at the WSFA 12 Studios. The Fever Star Athlete of the Year will be announced at a party with a crowd consisting of this past season's weekly winners and a few others.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the 12 E Delano Studio.

Last year, Malik Cunningham of Park Crossing took home the honors as the 2016 Fever Star Athlete of the Year. Cunningham threw for over 2,900 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns as the Thunderbirds advanced to the semifinal round of the AHSAA 6A playoffs.

This year's Fever Star Athlete of the Week include:

Week 1- Reece Solar (ACA)

Week 2- Marcus McGhee (Luverne)

Week 3- Keefe White (Montgomery Academy)

Week 4- Casey Baynes (Tallassee)

Week 5- Jared Wilson (Charles Henderson)

Week 6- Luke Taylor (Fort Dale Academy)

Week 7- Cameron Faison (Reeltown)

Week 8- Cam Taylor (Park Crossing)

Week 9- Parker Driggers (Brantley)

Week 10- Keedrick Adams (Wetumpka)

Week 11- Drake Baker (Holtville)

Week 12- James Foster (Lanier).

As fans voted on the weekly winners, the WSFA 12 Sports crew will put their minds together and present only one with the award for Fever Star Athlete of the Year.

