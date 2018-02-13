AHSAA boys sub-regional playoff scores - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AHSAA boys sub-regional playoff scores

CLASS 1A
South Sub-Regional

J.F. Shields (13-10) 61, Florala 48
Linden (11-11) 62, Brantley (14-9) 52 
Georgiana (27-3) 72, Marengo 59 
Houston County 72, McIntosh (11-9) 45 

Central Sub-Regional

Ellwood Christian (24-6) 69, Winterboro 59
Cornerstone 69, Notasulga 46
Wadley 72, Westminster-Oak Mountain 63
Talladega Co. Central  (13-13) 71, Maplesville (8-14) 46

Northeast Sub-Regional

Cedar Bluff (19-10) 64, Appalachian (19-5) 57  
Lindsay Lane (23-5) at Sacred Heart (18-10)
Decatur Heritage (27-3) 63, Spring Garden (22-6) 47
Skyline (24-6) 79, Southeastern (14-9) 59

Northwest Sub-Regional 

Belgreen 82, Marion County (15-11) 46
R.A. Hubbard (25-6) 64, Pickens County 51
South Lamar 70, Cherokee (14-12) 41
Meek (25-5) 61, Tharptown 48


CLASS 2A 
South Sub-Regional

St. Luke's Episcopal (19-8) 75, New Brockton (4-22) 32
Elba (15-7) 59, Chickasaw (13-12) 51 
Barbour County 77, Cottonwood 27  

Central Sub-Regional

Aliceville (18-2) 89, Billingsley (11-12) 30
Calhoun 80, Southern Choctaw (14-8) 63 
Goshen (14-5) 75, Choctaw County (6-11) 48
Keith (12-11) 63, Thorsby  (16-8) 46

Northeast Sub-Regional 

Vincent 53, Fyffe 36 
Lanett (22-5) 85, Westbrook Christian (17-11) 58
LaFayette (18-9) 57, Collinsville (17-11) 49  
Section 101, Ranburne 58

Northwest Sub-Regional 

Mars Hill Bible (18-8) 68, St. Bernard 36 
Red Bay 60, Tarrant 37 
Sulligent 60, Altamont 47 
Tanner (19-11) 83, Falkville 53


CLASS 3A
South Sub-Regional

Hillcrest-Evergreen (20-3) 71, Houston Academy 45
Cottage Hill Christian (21-7) 64, Opp 34 
Mobile Christian (19-9) 58, Geneva (23-8) 44
Pike County 57, Flomaton 43 

Central Sub-Regional

Prattville Christian (24-5) 58, Randolph County 29
American Christian vs. BYE 
Greene County 15-9) 57, Fultondale (17-8) 45 
Central Coosa 49, Southside-Selma (18-13) 46  

Northeast Sub-Regional 

Piedmont (20-11) 52, New Hope (5-20) 30
Geraldine 69, Glencoe (10-22) 36 
Plainview (30-2) 81, Ohatchee 44 

Northwest Sub-Regional
 
Holly Pond (24-2) 87, Colbert Heights (13-15) 59
Lauderdale County (21-9) 83, Locust Fork (12-21) 52 
Elkmont (13-16) 51, Carbon Hill 34


CLASS 4A
South Sub-Regional

UMS-Wright (24-7) 77, Dale County (18-13) 57  
Andalusia 58, Montgomery Catholic (18-12) 53 
Saint James (20-8) 62, Escambia County 51 (3 OT)
Ashford (21-10) 54, Thomasville 48 

Central- Sub-Regional

HOlt 65, Dadeville 47 

Northeast Sub-Regional

North Jackson 50, Hokes Bluff (24-6) 44 
Jacksonville (19-8) 56, Sardis 52 
Madison Academy 63, Anniston 49 

Northwest Sub-Regional

Haleyville (20-6) 54, Danville (12-19) 37 
Cordova (22-9) 82, Central-Florence (15-14) 62
Deshler (27-6) 69, Good Hope 54
Fayette County (10-19) 45, West Limestone (18-10) 43 


CLASS 5A
South Sub-Regional

Faith Academy (23-9) 74, Rehobeth (16-15) 53 
Wilcox Central (22-5) 54, Greenville 52  
Eufaula (26-9) 84, Vigor (14-13) 61  

Central Sub-Regional

Dallas County 70 at B.T. Washington (10-8) 71
Sylacauga 67, Demopolis (19-11) 46 
Central-Tuscaloosa (24-8) 66, Briarwood Christian 50 
Calera (25-4) 94, Beauregard (8-14) 56

Northeast Sub-Regional

Talladega 83, Alexandria (18-9) 59 
Arab (12-19) 47, Springville (25-6) 46 
Mortimer Jordan (19-12) 53, Guntersville (19-12) 48
Etowah (24-5) 64, Central-Clay County (20-8) 55

Northwest Sub-Regional

Fairview 71, Mae Jemison 65
Wenonah (26-7) 82, Lawrence County 38
Pleasant Grove (24-8) 54, Brooks (29-2) 38
Lee-Huntsville (15-10) 85, Hayden 48 


CLASS 6A 
South Sub-Regional Game

LeFlore 58, Northview 49  
Carver-Montgomery (26-7) 72, Spanish Fort 50 
Russell County 73, Blount 56 

Central Sub-Regional

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-9) 89, Chilton County 50 
Helena 61, Wetumpka 46 
Paul Bryant (26-4) 90, Selma 42

Northeast Sub-Regional

Pinson Valley (23-10) 109, Cullman (18-14) 59
Parker (22-8) 50, Southside-Gadsden (12-16) 28 
Oxford (18-11) 60, Homewood 59  
Albertville (25-4) 47, Center Point (8-23) 35

Northwest Sub-Regional

Austin 69, Minor 67  
Muscle Shoals 62, Hueytown 55 
Hazel Green has bye 
Columbia 58, Carver-Birmingham 49  

