Residents surprised with singing valentines in Prattville

For about the last 20 years, the Prattville Community Chorus has spent Valentine’s Day delivering singing valentines.

“We bring three songs to each person who wants to be sung to,” Chorus Director Yuliya Childers explained. “Most of them are surprises,”

Every singing valentine is delivered with a rose and cake made specially by a Chorus member. The first stop of the day was to Prattville Fire Station No. 2.

“We have seen a variety of reactions from the local people from crying, to being embarrassed, to laughing, to inviting others to join in, to singing along,” said Childers.

The Singing Valentines are organized by the Prattville Cultural Arts and Special Events office. Call (334) 595-0854 for more information.

