Alabama AG announces creation of cyber crime lab

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the creation of a cyber crime lab during a news conference Wednesday.

The facility will be based in Montgomery and will provide law enforcement officials digital and forensic resources to combat digital offenders.

Marshall said the Cybercrime Lab will provide tools for investigators to use in order to effectively conduct online investigations of criminal activity, from child sexual exploitation and human trafficking to network intrusions and data breaches. It will also serve as a resource for federal, state and local law enforcement in Alabama seeking assistance in accessing criminal evidence stored on digital devices.

Marshall said his office has also launched a new web link for Alabama law enforcement and operators of victimized payment card systems to report suspected debit and credit card skimming devices, which would collect information to be used to investigate and prosecute people involved in illegal operations in the state.

Marshall says the work takes a very specific skill set, one that's in high demand. In fact, it's taken a year to pull together this cyber crime-fighting initiative

"We know that more and more of our crimes are moving in a digital way and that we have to be able to make sure that we have the capacity from a law enforcement side to catch up, and to be able to find that evidence that's going to be necessary,” Marshall said. “So, for us to be able to announce Wednesday significant strides in that area, resources that we will be able to provide, I think is a step forward in public safety in Alabama and one I think that people will be proud of."

