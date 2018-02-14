Alabama AG to announce creation of cyber crime lab

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will announce the creation of a cyber crime lab during a news conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The facility will be based in Montgomery and will provide law enforcement officials digital and forensic resources to combat digital offenders.

Marshall says the work takes a very specific skill set, one that's in high demand. In fact, it's taken a year to pull together this cyber crime-fighting initiative

"We know that more and more of our crimes are moving in a digital way and that we have to be able to make sure that we have the capacity from a law enforcement side to catch up, and to be able to find that evidence that's going to be necessary,” Marshall said. “So, for us to be able to announce Wednesday significant strides in that area, resources that we will be able to provide, I think is a step forward in public safety in Alabama and one I think that people will be proud of,"

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.