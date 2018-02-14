Eric: Temperatures are surging ahead

After a Winter that has been strikingly cold across the area thus far, we're in the midst of a complete 180.

Temperatures are surging as the warm air begins to dominate our forecast. It will make for a very Spring-like Valentine's Day and an even more Spring-like close to the week.

TODAY: Temperatures will range from the lower to middle 70s across our western counties to the middle 60s east for highs today. That places the Montgomery area right around the 70-degree mark. Much like yesterday, mostly cloudy skies will rule, but a few breaks will develop from time to time. We can't rule out a quick passing shower either.

All things considered, it's a rather pleasant forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Models continue to trend warmer into the Thursday and Friday time frame with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees in a few places.

We have yet to hit 80 this Winter, but it's becoming increasingly probable that will change over the course of the next seven days. Our entire 7-day forecast features temperatures of at least 70 degrees. That's odd for February. It's even odder considering how cold this Winter has been thus far.

