Ivey launches gubernatorial campaign

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2.5 percent pay raise for teachers and education employees.More >>
The Latest on qualifying for 2018 elections (all times local):More >>
The budget, which is around $6.7 billion, is one of the largest in state history.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are making another attempt for reform in the payday and title loan industry. More individuals and organizations in Alabama are becoming more aware of predatory lending practices in the state. This increased awareness is prompting many to support the need for major reform. Alabama Arise is vocal when it comes to the serious problem payday loans create for residents here in the state. "We see people who take out payday loans take...More >>
Ten months after being suddenly catapulted to governor's office, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey launched her campaign to win the office in her own right.More >>
Two years ago, then Gov. Robert Bentley called a special session to focus on a lottery to help solve funding issues. It failed to get approval from lawmakers.More >>
It would be illegal to secretly take video or photos under a person's clothes - a lewd practice sometimes known as "upskirting" - under a bill passed by the Alabama Senate.More >>
A bill that would require secure manhole covers to be placed on top of grease traps was in front of Alabama lawmakers Wednesday.More >>
Concerns are being raised that Alabama's proposed crackdown on fentanyl trafficking could end up putting low-level users in jail for years.More >>
