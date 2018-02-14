Ivey launches gubernatorial campaign - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ivey launches gubernatorial campaign

Gov. Ivey launched her campaign on Tuesday (Source: WSFA 12 News) Gov. Ivey launched her campaign on Tuesday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Ivey had been the state's lieutenant governor. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Ivey had been the state's lieutenant governor. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Ten months after being suddenly catapulted to governor's office, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey launched her campaign to win the office in her own right.

Ivey, in the Tuesday kickoff of her gubernatorial campaign, said she has done her best to steady a scandal-rocked state.

Ivey had been the state's lieutenant governor. She became governor in April after Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid an impeachment push.

Speaking at a rally in downtown Montgomery, she emphasized economic successes, including a decision by Toyota and Mazda to build a plant in Huntsville.

Ivey faces challenges from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, state Sen. Bill Hightower, and others in the June 5 Republican primary.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb are among the Democrats seeking the office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

