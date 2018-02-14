Twitter reacts after Shaun White drags flag during celebration - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Shaun White won his third Olympic gold but ended up apologizing during a news conference afterward. 

Some people on Twitter said White disrespected the U.S. flag by letting it drag on the ground while celebrating.

White told reporters that during the excitement, he didn't know he had let the flag touch the ground. 

“I remember being handed the flag. I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and the board,” White said. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect.”

After White's score was displayed making him the winner of America's 100th Winter Games gold medal, White became emotional, sobbing almost uncontrollably and celebrating with family and friends.

This is also when Twitter began to chime in:

According to the U.S. flag code, a flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor water or merchandise.

However, the section also says the flag should never be used as apparel, bedding or drapery or be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.

Some Twitter users were less upset with White’s flag etiquette and more concerned with the negative things being said about him:

Others suggested we stop handing out flags to winning Olympic “emotional athletes” instead:

