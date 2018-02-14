Twitter reacts after Shaun White drags flag during celebration

Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Shaun White won his third Olympic gold but ended up apologizing during a news conference afterward.

Some people on Twitter said White disrespected the U.S. flag by letting it drag on the ground while celebrating.

White told reporters that during the excitement, he didn't know he had let the flag touch the ground.

“I remember being handed the flag. I was trying to put my gloves on and hold the flag and the board,” White said. “Honestly, if there was anything, I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect.”

After White's score was displayed making him the winner of America's 100th Winter Games gold medal, White became emotional, sobbing almost uncontrollably and celebrating with family and friends.

This is also when Twitter began to chime in:

@shaunwhite way to be classy. You win the gold medal and then proceed to drag the American flag across the ground. No respect. No excuses for this. pic.twitter.com/xzbQ71iVqR — David Sheets (@Sargd66) February 14, 2018

So it's ok to drag and step on the #usa #flag if your an Olympian like #ShaunWhite - but seriously #GOAT pic.twitter.com/oxCQwj7bc5 — Nathan Lewalski (@tridetroit) February 14, 2018

In celebration Shaun White drags the U.S. flag on the ground and practically steps on it. Isn't there a rule about that? Sure is in my country! #dontletittouchtheground #flagetiquette #Olympics #OlympicGames2018 pic.twitter.com/H3F0qfKoX1 — Scott Aarssen (@ScottAarssen) February 14, 2018

According to the U.S. flag code, a flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor water or merchandise.

However, the section also says the flag should never be used as apparel, bedding or drapery or be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.

Some Twitter users were less upset with White’s flag etiquette and more concerned with the negative things being said about him:

OMG #ValentinesDay2018 why are you guys all up in #ShaunWhite 3rd gold medal championship celebration, about dragging our American flag, come on people, did you see, witnessed" the emotion state Shaun was in, the flag dragging wasn't international, it was on snow, not the ground pic.twitter.com/iglMcstBSh — ROUY R.Z. (@4uto26) February 14, 2018

Congratulations ??????!! You did a wonderful job!! Don’t listen to the people giving you a hard time about the flag, most of them will not even stand up for it!! Plus the guy rushed over there and threw it on you!! — Winny (@Winny29751810) February 14, 2018

Others suggested we stop handing out flags to winning Olympic “emotional athletes” instead:

Maybe they should stop shoving giant flags at emotional athletes the instant they win gold. I knew we were in for a #flaggate flag drag when that happened. — Peggy Stankoven (@Yorkie_Patronus) February 14, 2018

