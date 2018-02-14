Wetumpka's Jadarious Martin named 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

Jadarious Martin of Wetumpka High School has been named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.

Wednesday, some of the best athletes from around Fever Country gathered at the WSFA 12 News studios to be recognized for their outstanding play on the gridiron last fall.

While several were honored, only one was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year. WSFA 12 Sports Director Stephen Gunter announced the winner.

Jadarious was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the instant offense he brought the Indians last season. During the season, he passed for 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jadarious was also a force with his feet, amassing more than 2,300 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

He led the Indians to a 13-win season and a berth in Wetumpka's first-ever 6A AHSAA state championship game. When asked about his quarterback, Indians head coach kept it simple.

"Fun to coach," said Wetumpka head coach Tim Perry. "I know he's made me a much smarter coach. He's made play calling a lot easier to be able to take advantage of his skills. Been a joy to coach him these last two years."

While Jadarious put up scary numbers this past season, he did so just as a junior. His coach still believes his best is yet to come.

"I'm really excited about the way he's developed as a quarterback from the time he was a freshman, up until now going into his senior year," said Perry. "The things we've worked with him to improve on, and he's very coachable."

Perry thinks Jadarious' ability to run and pass gave him the advantage over so many defenses.

"Of course things are going to be different now. Teams know about him, our opponents know about him. They are going to be scheming him. That's going to present a challenge but obviously looking forward to having him for another year," Perry said.

Here are the Fever Star Athletes of the Week for the 2017 season:

Week 1- Reece Solar (ACA)

Week 2- Marcus McGhee (Luverne)

Week 3- Keefe White (Montgomery Academy)

Week 4- Casey Baynes (Tallassee)

Week 5- Jared Wilson (Charles Henderson)

Week 6- Luke Taylor (Fort Dale Academy)

Week 7- Cameron Faison (Reeltown)

Week 8- Cam Taylor (Park Crossing)

Week 9- Parker Driggers (Brantley)

Week 10- Keedrick Adams (Wetumpka)

Week 11- Drake Baker (Holtville)

Week 12- James Foster (Lanier)

Fans voted on the weekly winners, but they WSFA 12 Sports crew came together and chose the Fever Star Player of the Year.

This is the third-straight year that a player has won Fever Star Athlete of the Year Award but was not a Fever Star Athlete of the Week winner. Jadarious is also the third-straight quarterback to win the award behind 2016 winner Malik Cunningham and 2015 winner Shaquille Johnson.

