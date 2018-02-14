Wetumpka's Jadarious Martin named 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year

Jadarious Martin of Wetumpka High School was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the instant offense he brought the Indians last season.More >>
Jadarious Martin of Wetumpka High School was named the 2017 Fever Star Athlete of the Year for the instant offense he brought the Indians last season.More >>
As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the disease is contagious to humans.More >>
As of now, there is no evidence to suggest the disease is contagious to humans.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
The city of Madison and BallCorps LLC are close to announcing a decision.on a baseball stadium lease for the BayBears.More >>
The city of Madison and BallCorps LLC are close to announcing a decision.on a baseball stadium lease for the BayBears.More >>