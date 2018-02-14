Authorities looking for suspects in at least 40 storage unit burglaries

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP. (Source: Crimestoppers)

Authorities are looking for suspects involved in at least 40 storage unit burglaries in Wetumpka and one in Prattville.

The Prattville burglary happened at the AAA Mini Storage on Dec. 17. At around 6:07 a.m., a Blue Dodge Ram 1500 with a missing front bumper is seen on security surveillance entering the business on North Memorial Drive. About an hour later, investigators say the truck is seen leaving the facility, heading north on Highway 31 toward Clanton.

Two storage units were broken into and items were taken, according to report.

The Wetumpka Police Department is looking for the truck as well, in reference to at least 40 storage unit burglaries in their jurisdiction.

