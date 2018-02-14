Millbrook man charged with possession of child pornography

A Millbrook man has been charged with felony possession of child pornography as a result of an investigation by the Alabama Attorney General's Office's Cybercrime Unit.More >>
Authorities are looking for suspects involved in almost 40 storage unit burglaries in Wetumpka and one in Prattville.More >>
A woman from Valley, Alabama has been charged with the murder of her mother.More >>
A federal appeals court says Alabama, at least for now, can proceed toward the execution of an inmate who argues that a lethal injection would be cruel because lymphoma and hepatitis C have damaged his veins.More >>
Police have now identified the person in custody after two people were shot in Millbrook Tuesday.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has partnered with Texas-based company Anderson Software to create a mobile app that will help them receive anonymous tips.More >>
The Chilton County’s Sheriff Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.More >>
Two suspects are sought after four new tires, valued over $500, were stolen from the Prattville Auto Save and Tire.More >>
A Prattville man has been found guilty by a federal grand jury in a case involving the sex-trafficking of a minor, United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. announced Monday.More >>
A convicted sex offender who was the subject of a search in Lowndes County has turned himself in.More >>
