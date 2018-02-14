Millbrook man charged with possession of child pornography

A Millbrook man has been charged with felony possession of child pornography as a result of an investigation by the Alabama Attorney General's Office's Cybercrime Unit.

Michael Patrick Kaylor, 28, was arrested on Feb. 8 by Special Agents of the AG's office, along with Millbrook police on three counts of possession of child pornography.

If convicted, Kaylor faces a maximum penalty of one year and one day to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000 for each of the three counts. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Kaylor was taken to the Elmore County Jail on a $30,000 bond

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.