6-year-old raises almost $1,500 for American Heart Association

Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.More >>
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
In Alabama, you don't have to look any further than state history to understand the power of a protest. More than 60 years ago hundreds of black Montgomery residents nearly crippled the city through the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
In Alabama, you don't have to look any further than state history to understand the power of a protest. More than 60 years ago hundreds of black Montgomery residents nearly crippled the city through the Montgomery Bus Boycott.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of a Johns Island toddler and a home invasion that injured her mother.More >>
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.More >>
Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.More >>