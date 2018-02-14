6-year-old raises almost $1,500 for American Heart Association

Tripp has asked family, friends and strangers to donate to the cause, and even made his own video for Facebook. (Source: Maria Anne Yost)

A six-year-old boy is spending his Valentine's Day raising money for broken hearts.

Tripp Conway, a kindergartner at Cary Woods Elementary in Auburn, is helping to raise money for the American Heart Association. His mother, Maria Anne Yost, said this is part of a school wide fundraiser.

"They learned about Martin Luther King Jr. a couple weeks ago at school and were asked what they could do to make a change," said Yost. "He’s 6 and no one listens to a 6-year-old so when his school started this fundraiser he decided to get involved."

Tripp has asked family, friends and strangers to donate to the cause, and even made his own video for Facebook. He's also partnered with several realtors to help raise money.

Yost says Tripp has raised almost $1,500 so far.

