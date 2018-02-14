Alabama hits 100 mark in flu-related death investigations

The Alabama Department of Public Health hit a milestone this week with 100 investigations either pending or confirming flu-related deaths in both adults and children.

The number rose from 87 non-pediatric death cases as of Feb. 3 to 98 as of Feb. 10. Two child deaths have already been confirmed by the ADPH.

ADPH continues to seek medical records for each case to confirm the diagnoses.

This is the ninth straight week of "widespread" flu reported in Alabama, per ADPH's Influenza Surveillance Map. A state public health emergency was declared by Gov. Kay Ivey on Jan. 11.

ADPH says flu-like illnesses continue to increase across much of the state.

