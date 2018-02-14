Money for pay raise, corrections in committee approved general fund

A Senate committee approved a $1.75 billion budget Wednesday, which funds most agencies.

Corrections and Medicaid see the biggest funding bumps under the budget. The Department of Corrections will see $50 million in FY19 under the proposal. There is other legislation which will provide a $30 million supplemental appropriation to FY18. Corrections will use the money to help pay for a new health contract and hire more correction officers. Both will be a requirements of an ongoing federal lawsuit.

Medicaid received an additional $54 million. The biggest funding hurdle, CHIPS (known in Alabama as ALL KIDS) was removed after the federal government agreed to long-term funding of the program.

The budget also leaves room for a 3 percent cost of living salary bump. Lawmakers, though, expressed caution with the budget.

The state was able to afford this year's requests thanks to a combination of growth money and $92 million carried over from last year's budget. Next year there will be no $92 million to lean back on. The state will also see increased funding requests from corrections and Medicaid once again.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.