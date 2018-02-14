Montgomery Fire/Rescue adds to 12-year-old's firefighter patch collection

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Squad is thanking WSFA for sharing the story of a 12-year-old Alabama cancer patient. Mileena Painter lives in the northern county of St. Clair, and has an interesting story.

As she battles Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, she has one goal: collect as many firefighter patches possible. Painter was diagnosed back in August with the disease, and has been collecting firefighter patches from around the world as part of a school project.

According to reports, her mother is a paramedic, and her father is a firefighter with the Riverside Fire Department and is thankful to his fellow firefighters.

MFR posted on Facebook that they were supporting Mileena and thanked other firefighters as well. The squad even sent some patches to Mileena for her collection.

If you would like to send firefighter patches, t-shirts, cards or letters to Mileena, mail them to PO Box 7 Riverside, Al 35135. You can address them to Mileena Painter or to the Painter family and they will be passed along to her.

