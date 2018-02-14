Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to return to Water Avenue

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee Festival will return to Water Avenue in Selma this year after festivities were moved to private property last year.

Festivities were moved to private property in 2017 after the city requested payment for in-kind services. Tuesday night, the Selma City Council voted to allow festivities to be moved back to its familiar spot.

Organizers and the City Council were able to reach a payment agreement for this year's festival.

"This is a win for Selma, a win for Alabama, a win for the country. The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is a national and international event. I am so glad that matters could be worked out with the city of Selma so that the Bridge Crossing Jubilee can continue to serve the tens of thousands who come each year," said State Senator Hank Sanders.

The Jubilee has agreed to pay $5,000 before the event and the city will cover the remaining costs, estimated to be $15,000.

