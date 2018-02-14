Brown, Harper lead No. 10 Auburn past Kentucky, 76-66

The Palmetto Bowl is getting the primetime spotlight as one of the South's oldest rivalries will be televised at 7:30 p.m.More >>
South Carolina left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win over Wofford but it was a result elsewhere that earned it a place in the SEC standings it rarely sees.More >>
Chris Silva tied his career high with 27 points and South Carolina rallied from 14-points down in the second half to top No. 18 Kentucky 76-68 on Tuesday night.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Bryce Brown returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points and make four 3-pointers in leading No. 10 Auburn to a 76-66 victory over Kentucky on Wednesday night.More >>
Our sources have confirmed that Auburn tailback Roc Thomas will transfer to Jacksonville State.More >>
Auburn University Men’s Basketball team isn’t buying into the NCAA Tournament Committee’s projection of the Tigers being a 2 seed and fifth overall in the field.More >>
Duane Wilson made one of two free throws with four seconds left to lift Texas A&M to an 81-80 upset of No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night.More >>
Auburn announced the signing of nine players Wednesday.More >>
Auburn inked 15 players during the early signing period in December and with eight commitments looking to sign on Wednesday February 7th, National Signing Day.More >>
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn will make at least $49 million over the next seven years under his new contract.More >>
The NCAA has denied Auburn's appeal of a ruling declaring center Austin Wiley ineligible for the rest of the season.More >>
The Auburn men's basketball team continues its move up the polls.More >>
The strong demand for tickets to the Auburn University Men’s Basketball game has prompted the university to warn fans about counterfeit tickets.More >>
