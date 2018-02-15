PTA presidents chime in on MPS school closures, changes

Hundreds of families continue to wait for plans to be released, so they will know where their children will attend school next year. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Danitra Tolbert said she was confused when she received a recorded voice message last Friday saying Dozier Elementary would close at the end of the school year.

“At first, I thought there was an emergency,” Tolbert said. “Then, I realized it was shutting down,”

As the PTA president for the school, she said she and her fellow members are very involved, so they were sad to learn Dozier was one of the four schools selected to close under the intervention plan.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Tolbert said. “We know they’re doing this to help. Our kids need this. I just wish we had gotten more information leading up to it,”

LaToya Clay, Dozier PTA Secretary, said she is concerned about where the students, including her son in the first grade, will be re-zoned to.

“My child is not going to a failing school,” Clay said. “I’ve talked to other parents, they feel the same way. They will do what they have to do,”

She said that includes putting their children in private school.

Christina Miller, PTA President for Floyd Middle Magnet School, said she has also been confused by the changes in MPS.

“It’s hard to keep track of who’s running the show,” Miller said. “There’s been a lot of back and forth and changes. One day, we hear something’s happening, then it’s not,”

Floyd Middle Magnet is not one of the four schools set to close after this school year, but it is affected by the intervention plan. Next year, the school will operate out of the Houston Hill facility.

Miller said she and other PTA parents are excited about the move.

“The move to Houston Hill needs to happen,” Miller said. “We’ve been needing a new facility,”

Miller said she acknowledges the school board has a hard job and has to make hard decisions. She said she, along with other magnet school parents, just want the best for all children in MPS.

Meanwhile, hundreds of families continue to wait for plans to be released, so they will know where their children will attend school next year.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.