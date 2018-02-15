I-85 NB near Waugh open after wrecker moves tractor-trailer - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

I-85 NB near Waugh open after wrecker moves tractor-trailer

WAUGH, AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near the Waugh area are back open after being delayed for morning commuters.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway was blocked while a wrecker moves a tractor-trailer out of the median.

No information surrounding the tractor-trailer crash has been released at this time.

