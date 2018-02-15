I-85 NB near Waugh open after wrecker moves tractor-trailer

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near the Waugh area may experience delays. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near the Waugh area are back open after being delayed for morning commuters.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway was blocked while a wrecker moves a tractor-trailer out of the median.

No information surrounding the tractor-trailer crash has been released at this time.

