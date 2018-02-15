WSFA 12 News Defenders gets results on Court Street roadway

For years, drivers who traveled along Court Street in West Montgomery have complained it is one of the roughest roads in town. WSFA 12 News took those complaints to the city, and this week the city responded!

There is now a fresh layer of pavement on the far west lane.

“You can really tear your car up,” driver Matthew Smith said about Court Street’s previous condition. “You have to do a little swerving to miss the potholes and stuff, it's pretty rough,”

Court street is actually undergoing a major renovation that started in 2011.

“Because we're using federal funds, there are a lot of hoops to jump through, a lot of red tape to cut through, so we've just been going through that process,” Montgomery’s Director of City Services, Chris Conway, explained that process is now in the utility relocation phase, and that At&T is the only utility left to move its lines from the old power poles to the new ones.

In a statement, AT&T said "We've begun work to move our facilities on Court Street. We are working to complete our project as quickly as possible,"

“If we're in football, we're inside the 10-yard line, in the red zone ready to score,” Conway said. But it still will be months after the feds approve the utility phase before we see action.

“We would probably at that point be about 14 weeks away from letting it to construction and beginning the actual construction process.”

Until then, a temporary layer of pavement is down just to smooth the road until the entire area looks brand new. “The street scape itself, new pavement, new striping, sidewalks, curb, and gutter, everything will look as if this is a newly developed area,” said Conway. “Our number one priority is to get court street under construction this year.”

Then the city can move on to other projects in this area. Court Street is just the first of a number of improvement projects in this area on the city's list.

Next up will be Fairview Avenue from Court Street to Interstate 65. Then it will work in the other direction along Fairview, from Court Street into the Old Cloverdale area.

