Eric: Winter, what winter?

Some would argue that cold air thus far this Winter has overstayed it's welcome. If you fall in that camp, you're going to love the forecast moving forward over the next week or so. If Winter is your thing, I've got some bad news.

TODAY: Fog remains an issue across parts of the area this morning. We should clear that hurdle shortly as the fog mixes out, giving way to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. Despite the persistent cloud cover, temperatures will surge into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon.

We'll maintain a low chance for a passing shower, but know that there will still be a few breaks of sunshine that develop. Areas that see more versus less of those breaks might be able to take a run at 80 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: It's all warm air from here. We'll stick with upper 70s highs tomorrow with weekend readings remaining the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances stick tight around 10 to 20 percent each day. Models suggest another surge of warm air next week, which could bring another fresh round of chances to get to 80 degrees.

In fact, the GFS brings highs in Montgomery to about 80 all week next week. So there's that.

