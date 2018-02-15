Former Alabama representative sentenced on mail fraud charges

Former Alabama State Rep. Micky Ray Hammon was sentenced Thursday on charges relating to mail fraud.

Hammon was sentenced to three months in federal prison and three years supervised release. He must also pay more than $50,000 in restitution.

While Hammon was not taken into custody, he is expected to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons in March.

Hammon pleaded guilty in September to devising a scheme to commit mail fraud. Upon his guilty plea, Hammon was automatically expelled from his elected seat.

Editors note: This story has been updated to note that Hammon was sentenced to three months in prison, not three years.

