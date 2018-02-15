2 charged in Montgomery shooting that injured 2 teens, 1 adult

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

One of the teen victims was taken to the hospital with possibly life threatening injuries. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two teens and an adult injured, according to Montgomery Police.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Melvin Gilbert, 17, and Antonio Stovall, 19, are each charged with one count of first-degree assault. Gilbert is also charged with one count of second-degree assault.

On Feb. 6, officers were called to the 5800 block of Eagle Circle in reference to people shot. When they arrived, they found two teenagers and one adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

An investigation indicated that both Stovall and Gilbert were involved in an altercation with each another and an additional teen. During the altercation, Gilbert and Stovall began shooting resulting in all three being injured.

Gilbert, Stovall and the 17-year-old male were taken to the hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Both were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Gilbert on Tuesday and Stovall on Thursday.

