Thrown rock shatters window of bus carrying Montgomery children

Someone threw a small rock at a window of a passing church bus carrying more than 20 children home Wednesday night in Gibbs Village.

The rock shattered and broke the window, sending hundreds of glass shards into the lap of a 9-year-old girl. Thankfully, she was not hurt, but she was shaken, along with her fellow riders.

The children had just spent the afternoon at Common Ground Montgomery, which is an after school program to help children with character development and academics.

The bus driver said it sounded like a shotgun blast.

