Bill would allow Alabama teachers to carry firearms

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The world is taking more of what Alabama is making, according to data released Thursday that shows 2017 was a record year for exports.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An 18-year-old Talladega High School student has been arrested after police say he brought a gun to school Thursday morning.More >>
