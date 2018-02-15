AL police departments react to Florida school shooting

Alabama police departments are reacting after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida Wednesday. (Source: Pixabay)

Alabama police departments are reacting after the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida Wednesday.

The shooting left 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and a suspect has been identified as former student Nikolas Cruz.

The Dothan Police Department reacted, saying they encourage anyone to contact police if they hear or see any threats to any of the Dothan city schools. The department reports they arrested and charged a 17-year-old for terrorist threats following a post on social media threatening one of the Dothan schools:

The department said threats to children will not be taken lightly, and any post on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram threatening harm will be investigated thoroughly.

The Jemison Police Department wrote a Facebook post, saying, "It is extremely crucial that we have the presence of SRO's [School Resource Officers]. This could very well deter and prevent a potential mass school shooting":

The Montgomery Police Department also posted on their Facebook page, saying their "hearts and prayers go out to the students, faculty, & staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School":

Cruz made a brief preliminary appearance in court Thursday, and is being held without bond. He is charged with 17 counts of premed murder.

