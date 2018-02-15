Alabama Speaker of the House to hold news conference on school safety

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon and other members of the Alabama House of Representatives will hold a news conference Thursday at 4 p.m. to discuss school safety and security issues. WSFA will carry the news conference live.

The news conference is in response to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 dead.

WATCH LIVE

McCutcheon will be joined by House Education Policy Committee Chair Terri Collins and State Rep. Alan Baker, among other house members. Collins served as chair of the Legislature's Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security, and Baker, a retired educator, has sponsored and passed several bills related to school safety issues.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.