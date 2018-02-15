AL legislators speak about school safety

Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon and other members of the Alabama House of Representatives held a news conference Thursday to discuss school safety and security issues.

The news conference was in response to a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 dead.

McCutcheon opened with a thought that school should be a place where children should not worry about violence.

"Schools are one of the places our children should feel safe," said McCutcheon.

McCutcheon was joined by House Education Policy Committee Chair Terri Collins and State Rep. Alan Baker, among other house members. Collins served as chair of the Legislature's Emergency Task Force on School Safety and Security, and Baker, a retired educator, has sponsored and passed several bills related to school safety issues.

Collins added that the state took action several years ago to have measures in place should something like the Florida high school shooting happen.

Rep. Baker made mention of the several bills the state passed that now ensure Alabama schools would be prepared for any crisis situation. He mentioned the Secure the Perimeter, School Bus Trespassing, and Electronic School Notification bills.

The Secure the Perimeter bill requires all Alabama schools to have a hard lockdown drill within the first six weeks of each semester.

The goal that Collins and Baker wanted to get across is that Alabama students, teachers and staff would be prepared in the event of any school crisis.

There was a short time for questions for McCutcheon and the representatives, where they responded to questions regarding teachers possibly having the ability to arm themselves as well as overall gun control.

Collins urged against her fellow House representatives to approach the Florida high school shooting from a reactionary method, saying they have already taken the best measures to ensure safety.

"We've looked at it from every direction," she said.

"Really at the end of the day we can be an advocate on further scrutiny on the application to buy a gun," said McCutcheon.

McCutcheon also said the Alabama legislature is concerned about the way Alabama gun salesmen approach the process of selling firearms and who they are selling the firearms to.

Rep. Lee added the topic of gun control isn't just a party issue, it's a national one.

"This is not a Democrat or Republican situation. This is an Alabama problem. This is a United States problem," said Lee.

McCutcheon was asked his thoughts on if potentially raising the age limit to be able to purchase a weapon like an AR-15, the weapon used by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz in the Florida high school shooting Wednesday, could make a difference.

"I think we need to look at the federal regulations," said McCutcheon. "I would encourage the discussion on those things."

