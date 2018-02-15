'Contamination' leads to closure of Opelika recycling center

Officials say that glass continues to be dumped in the single-stream containers, making the city unable to recycle the "contaminated" load. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

After continuous contamination over the past few weeks, the Westside Recycling Center on Grand National Parkway in Opelika has confirmed it will close.

The recycling center will shut down on April 1, 2018.

Officials say that glass continues to be dumped in the single-stream containers, making the city unable to recycle the "contaminated" load.

“We do not accept glass in our system," said Opelika Environmental Services Director, Terry White. "Our single-stream is taken to Columbus to a recycling facility, which is operated by Pratt and they just do not take glass. They put them in the containers and what happens is it’s covered up with single stream material and when we come and dump it or drivers can hear the glass hit and it will contaminate our whole load."

White continued, "If we take a contaminated load to Columbus they are liable to reject the whole load and over time, they will tell us that we cannot bring our material there.”

Curbside recycling is still available for $10 per month.

There are also four other recycling centers located in Opelika.

