Third grader loses battle to brain cancer

A third grader at Coosa Christian School died Saturday evening after a battle with brain cancer.

Elijah Wright was a student at Montgomery's TS Morris Elementary and enrolled in Common Ground Montgomery's after school programs until his family relocated to start his cancer treatments. According to a Facebook post by the program, Elijah lived the last year of his life knowing he was dying.

"This is an unimaginable burden for any child and parent to bear," the post reads. "They exhausted all their resources in the year long trial."

Common Ground Montgomery has opened an online portal for donations to Elijah's funeral expenses. To donate, select "community ministries fund" in the section labeled Fund, and write "funeral" in Additional Comments.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.