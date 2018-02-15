Rising Star Road Show coming to Montgomery

Dee White is a graduate of Edgewood Academy and will perform at the Rising Stars Road Show. (Photo Courtesy: Dee White)

A music roadshow will make a stop at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

The Rising Star Road Show is an all ages traveling road show founded by Tommy Jackson, a native of Montgomery who attended Jeff Davis High School and graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Jackson, who was recently named one of Forbes’ and Barron’s Top Advisers the country, says the purpose of the roadshow is to inspire and support the next generation of stars.

“It’s 100 percent about the kids,” Jackson said. “We’re looking for that kid and we wanna bring some love and some hope and we wanna spark the star in them, and that’s what we’re seeing. If you take all the layers back off of us, we’re all stars. We just got to get those layers off,” he explained.

Jackson says Rising Star brings inspiration and mentorship to young stars in schools across the Southeast.

“I find that every single city has stars, every single city. So our job is to go out and find the best talent that your city has and mix them with the best talent that we have nationally. We try to find at least a couple stars from the city themselves so in this one we found Dee White,” Jackson said.

White is originally from Slapout, a graduate of Edgewood Academy.

“I just made a record, my first record in Nashville,” White explained.

The 19-year-old recently formed a band that will be performing with him at the Rising Star Road Show.

“I’m excited to do my first show with my new band and using my new songs on my upcoming album in my home city,” White beamed.

He said he was approached by Jackson to perform in the roadshow and is excited for his first show of the year.

“For every city they’re doing a local act from the area and he just called me to be the regional act for the Montgomery area since that’s where I’m from,” White said.

The Rising Star Road Show will feature multiple up and coming artists of different genres.

The show invests in each community it visits. While they’re in Montgomery, it's partnered with Booker T. Washington Magnet High School and will be working with BTW's choir to help raise money for their music program.

Tickets are still available starting at $17.

