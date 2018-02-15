Coffee County EMA to host free active shooter training

The class is free to the public and will be Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elba First United Methodist Church. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

"What would I do if I were in an active shooter situation?" It’s a question you may have asked yourself in light of the deadly mass school shooting in Florida. Coffee County Emergency Management Agency hopes to help you answer that question.

The agency is hosting an active shooter training workshop.

The C.R.A.S.E Course or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events was developed by law enforcement from across the country.

The course analyzes past active shooter events and what can be learned from those events that could help save you.

“Some basic knowledge on previous active shooter events. What happened and why they happened – the psychology behind them. Most importantly, you learn these are the things that are done in these bad things that happened, but this is what I can do if I were in this situation to help keep myself safe and the best chance to stay alive,” said Gr ant Lyons, Deputy Director of Coffee County EMA.

Lyons said the class teaches you to use your mind and your senses to make the best decisions to survive.

“There are different clues you can look for when you’re potentially in this type of situation that might be getting ready to happen. We’ll go over that kinda stuff," he said.

The class is free to the public and will be Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Elba First United Methodist Church. It will be led by the Public Safety Director at Enterprise Community College.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.