Pike Road restaurant set to close Saturday

Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil Thursday for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, FL.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Johns Island child has released a statement thanking everyone for their support after their daughter was found safe and sound in Alabama.More >>
Andrew Pollack continually called his daughter's phone, but it just rang and rang.More >>
A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida.More >>
If found guilty, the man faces up to 25 years in prison.More >>
Birmingham police are still investigating two shootouts that left one man dead and another injured.More >>
Mikaela Shiffrin has turned in a steady opening slalom run.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a revision of the state's "Stand Your Ground" law to specify that deadly force can be used to defend someone in a church.More >>
The proposal would grant a 10- to 12-year route to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers and provide $25 billion over a decade for a wall and other border security measures.More >>
