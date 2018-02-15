Pike Road restaurant set to close Saturday

The restaurant has been at the Pike Road Station Shopping Center for the past four and a half years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An East Montgomery restaurant is planning to close its doors.

The family-owned Pike Road Butcher Block is set to close Saturday. The restaurant has been at the Pike Road Station Shopping Center for the past four and a half years.

The restaurant's Facebook page points to a potential issue with their lease, saying: "Maybe Gordan Stone will come to his sense’s & a lease can be worked out with the Butcher Block!!!" Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said about a year ago the restaurant changed from an annual lease to a monthly lease then recently said they would not renew. Stone said Pike Road would like for the restaurant to stay, but he respects the business's choice.

Stone confirmed San Marcos is opening in the same shopping center on April 1.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.