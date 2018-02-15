Wiregrass educators talk school safety

School leaders with Enterprise City Schools met this morning to discuss safety in light of the Florida shooting. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

On one monitor in Coffee County Superintendent Terry Weeks’ office is a computer where he can pull up a live video feed from the four schools in the system.

He says the surveillance system was a safety investment the school made about four or five years ago. Not only can school officials monitor the comings and goings at schools but should an emergency arise law enforcement can too.

“Our first responders the opportunity if something were to happen that they can see on their laptop or either hear from the E911 operator where that intruder is,” said Weeks.

The cameras are just one security safety measure in place.

“This past summer we went through securing our buildings and making them more secure by putting in electronic hardware where they can be locked down,” said Weeks.

Keeping people out who don’t need access to the school.

“Anything we can do to ensure we maintain the safety of our students is money well spent,” said Weeks.

And figuring out how to continue to keep students safe in school is on the minds of educators across the U.S. – especially in light of Wednesday’s deadly mass school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed.

“These events are extremely unsettling and they tend to push the limits of our comprehension because they are such unnatural acts of cruelty. We understand it does impact our entire community when something like this happens elsewhere,” said Greg Faught of the Enterprise City Schools System.

Faught says school leaders with Enterprise City Schools met this morning to discuss safety in light of the Florida shooting. Educators say safety plans for schools evolve to maintain security and tragedy and sometimes serves as a moment to reassess.

“From what I understand, the young man pulled a fire alarm and that’s something we have to address and be more diligent about,” said Weeks.

It also may mean an adjustment to security norms.

“We’re constantly looking and searching for better ways to keep our students safe and that also includes recognizing best practices as well as unconventional strategies,” said Faught.

But educators say it’s not just about investing in equipment to ensure schools are safe, it’s about using a resource that costs nothing, but is invaluable – our ears.

“We need to be talking to and listening to our children now more than we have ever before,” said Faught.

Enterprise City Schools has ten schools in the system.

