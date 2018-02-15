Day after florida shooting gun bills take center stage at state house

House lawmakers passed one bill to expand the state's stand your ground law to churches, while one lawmaker promised to file legislation to allow teachers to be armed.

House lawmakers passed a "Church Security Bill" after overcoming a democratic filibuster. The legislation expands the state's Stand Your Ground law. It would gr ant immunity for shooting someone if it was in defense of a church member. The law would apply to normal church service along with church activities.

Opponents fear the bill could lead to accidental shootings, with congregation members taking justice into their own hands.

Bill sponsor, Republican Lynn Greer, said he hopes churches get defense training from local sheriff departments.

Greer said the bill will help protect churches unable to hire their own security team.

Greer said he never could imagine needing a bill like this 20 years ago, but after recent violence at churches in Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina, brought the bill on behalf of his local churches.

The bill passed the House and will now head to the Senate.

NEW PROPOSAL:

Rep. Will Ainsworth said he would file legislation allowing teachers to be trained and then carry fire arms in the classroom.

Ainsworth said the legislation could help prevent active shooter situations like the attack in south Florida on Wednesday.

Opponents of the legislation, like fellow Republican Sen. Cam Ward said the bill could have "unintended consequences." Ward said the bill could prove to be a "nightmare for law enforcement" during an active shooter situation.

Ward said officers could have trouble under the bill knowing if the shooter is the attacker, or just a friendly teacher, creating "a potentially shooting gallery."

Ward said lawmakers should wait for advice from law enforcement before pushing legislation. Ward said a better route may be focused on mental health not giving teachers guns.

Ward expressed concern that in the past lawmakers pushed reactionary legislation because of a single event, only leading to years of cleaning up the legislation because of unintended consequences

