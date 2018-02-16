Eric: The weekend weather wobble

Another warm and generally quiet morning will give way to an approaching cold front later this afternoon. That front won't make up its mind as we head into the weekend, bouncing around north to south. Its erratic movement will make for a tricky temperature forecast with cold and warm air battling for dominance. In the end, warm air will win.

TODAY: A few light showers aside, we're quiet this morning under mostly cloudy skies. The low-end risk for a shower will continue all day, picking up some by late afternoon into the early evening as a cold front approaches. The arrival of that front will allow a line of showers to sag southward around/after dark.

Expect highs to warm well into the 70s as we spend the bulk of the day ahead of the front. Tonight, that boundary slows it's southward march, weakening some as well. It will slowly veer back northward overnight as a warm front and become parked just north of the viewing area Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND: With the front just to our north tomorrow, there will be a major temperature gradient from Birmingham to Montgomery. Our area remains on the warm side, but it's a close call.

We anticipate Saturday highs to again be in the middle and upper 70s with a few locations approaching 80 degrees. The front then dives southward into Sunday, allowing cooler northerly winds to spill into the area. That should keep highs noticeable colder Sunday, and even our upper 60s forecast may need to be revised downward if trends continue to suggest the front fully moves south of the region.

Any additional changes to the "wobble" will affect these numbers, and this is most certainly a weekend where a "one size fits all" number won't work.

THEN WHAT? Glad you asked. That Sunday cool down is short-lived with the boundary retreating back northward as a warm front. That will be the last of the back and forth battle and will result in a fully established warm air mass by Monday into next week. That should allow temperatures to approach and even exceed 80 for much of the next week.

