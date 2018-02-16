2-year-old boy dies in Montgomery house fire

The fire may have started in the little boy's bedroom (Source: Montgomery Fire Department)

A toddler has died after a fire at a Montgomery home Friday morning, according to fire/rescue officials.

Sgt. Omari Whiting says the fire happened around 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Savage Drive, which is located in the Madison Park neighborhood.

Four departments, consisting of around 20 firefighters, responded to the scene within four minutes. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters were able to make entry into the home, they found the body of a 2-year-old boy. It’s not clear what started the blaze but fire investigators say it appears to have started in the little boy’s bedroom where he was found.

Whiting says the boy's grandmother and another individual were able to make it out of the home uninjured.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.

