Toddler confirmed dead after Montgomery house fire

A toddler was found dead inside a home after a fire in Montgomery Friday morning, according to officials.

Sgt. Whiting with the Montgomery Fire Department says, around 7:56 a.m. firefighters were called to a home in the 3000 block of Savage Drive, right off of Fuller Road. When they arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were seen coming from the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and make entry into the home. Inside they found the body of a 2-year-old boy. Whiting says other residents of the home were able to exit with no other injuries reported.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation and no additional information has been made available for public release.

