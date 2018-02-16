Auburn police ID victim in Thursday night homicide

The Auburn Police Department is identifying a man who died in a Thursday night shooting as 30-year-old local resident Cedric Jerome Parker.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Old Mill Road around 10:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Parker dead on the scene. He'd been shot once.

Police say Parker's death is being treated as a homicide.

At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random and those involved are believed to know each other. No suspects have been identified.

The case remains under investigation by Auburn police, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science-Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have information related to this case, please contact the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391

