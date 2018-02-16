Auburn police ID victim in Thursday night homicide

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.More >>
A Verbena man faces life in prison after being convicted Thursday on federal drug trafficking and firearms convictions.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Two people have been charged in a shooting that left two teens and an adult injured, according to Montgomery Police.More >>
Jefferson County detectives are investigating a shooting on Winchester Hills Way in Pinson.More >>
A Millbrook man has been charged with felony possession of child pornography as a result of an investigation by the Alabama Attorney General's Office's Cybercrime Unit.More >>
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the creation of a cyber crime lab during a news conference Wednesday.More >>
Authorities are looking for suspects involved in almost 40 storage unit burglaries in Wetumpka and one in Prattville.More >>
A woman from Valley, Alabama has been charged with the murder of her mother.More >>
A federal appeals court says Alabama, at least for now, can proceed toward the execution of an inmate who argues that a lethal injection would be cruel because lymphoma and hepatitis C have damaged his veins.More >>
