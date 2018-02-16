Auburn police investigating overnight shooting

The Auburn Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting which happened overnight.

According to police, around 10:18 p.m. officers were called to the 900 block of Old Mill Road on a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a deceased 30-year-old man.

Police say the man’s death is being treated as a homicide. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random and those involved are believed to be known to each other.

The case remains under investigation by Auburn police, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science-Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have information related to this case, please contact the Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391

