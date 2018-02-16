A Valentine’s surprise for Piggly Wiggly cashier

A Piggly Wiggly employee’s sour day turned into a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise thanks to a Montgomery police officer.

On Tuesday, Ms. Illena, a cashier at Piggly Wiggly, was attempting to help a customer who consistently comes in and gives her a hard time. The Front End Manager Bailey Hamlin stepped in and checked the man out so Illena could step away.

A short time later, two Montgomery police officers came in and saw that Illena was discouraged from her previous exchange. The officers then began making small talk with her.

By the end of the conversation, Hamlin says Illena’s spirits were lifted, and she was even making a few jokes.

The next day, Valentine's Day, the officers returned to the store and struck up another conversation with Illena. The conversation led to a talk about how Illena didn't have a valentine. One of the officers wished her a good day and happy Valentine's Day and left the store, but the story didn't end there.

A few hours later, the same police officer came back and surprised Illena with two balloons and chocolate candy.

Illena was so happy she cried, Hamlin says. When the officer left, Illena was still grinning ear to ear.

Illena later told Hamlin that this was the first gift she'd received on Valentine's Day. Though she was once married, Illena told Hamlin the two “never did things like that.”

"My heart then melted even more," Hamlin says. "That cop had no idea of that. He just did an act of kindness, and I think it is too often that cops don't get recognized for the good that they do,"

One act of random kindness led to a first time happy event for an Alabama woman.

"It's more than a cop giving an older lady balloons and candy, but what it meant to her," Hamlin said.

