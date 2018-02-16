Verbena man faces life in prison on federal drug trafficking, gun convictions

A Verbena man faces life in prison after being convicted Thursday on federal drug trafficking and firearms convictions.

James Calvin Talley, Jr., 37, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, using a phone to facilitate a drug crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Talley, who has two prior felony drug convictions, faces a mandatory life sentence in prison for the methamphetamine conviction, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr.

According to Franklin, a drug courier delivered more than 100 pounds of marijuana to Talley’s home in Verbena in Dec. 2016. What Talley didn't know was that the courier had been arrested in Texas and agreed to work with law enforcement and deliver the marijuana.

When the courier arrived at Talley's home, he got out of the car and Talley drove the car alone to another house in Marbury. There, Talley backed the car up to the front door of the house and opened the trunk.

Franklin says police, who had followed Talley, activated their emergency lights, prompted Talley to flee into the house. He was caught as he was running out the back door.

Inside the house, which was owned by Richie Dale Murphy, DEA agents and local law enforcement found two pistols, more than three pounds of methamphetamine, over $20,000 in cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia used for packaging and selling narcotics.

Following the search at Murphy's house, law enforcement officers searched Talley's home and found two pistols in a safe under a bed, along with more than $50,000 in cash, a currency counter, drug ledgers and receipts for wire transfers of large amounts of money.

Murphy, who earlier pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, testified against Talley.

Franklin said specifically, Murphy told the jury that he and Talley were in business together and that Talley used Murphy's home as his stash house for marijuana and meth.

Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19 and is facing at least 15 years in prison.

Talley’s sentencing date has not been set.

The DOJ reiterated that Talley faces a life sentence for the meth conviction. The marijuana and felon in possession charges carry a possible 10-year sentence. The using a phone to facilitate a drug crime count comes with a potential 4-year prison sentence.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation of the case including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Millbrook Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, and Prattville Police Department all assisted with this case.

