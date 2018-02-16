ALDOT plans lane, road closures at I-85/I-65 interchange for repairs

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing lanes, and re-routing traffic to make some major repairs to the I-65/I-85 interchange this weekend.

Starting 6 p.m. Sunday, the right lane and right shoulder of the bridge that connects I-85 south to I-65 south will be closed, so drivers will only be able to use the left lane. While crews install traffic control devices.

ALDOT expects to have both traffic lanes re-opened by 6 a.m. Monday morning. Then they'll begin repairing the damage that was left a month ago when a tractor-trailer, carrying a roll of sheet metal weighing more than 42,000 pounds, overturned sending that metal from the bridge onto Day Street.

The crash damaged both the bridge and the pavement below. While the repairs continue on the bridge, the right shoulder will remain closed.

Then next Friday, Feb. 26, work on Day street starts. That will close the Day Street ramp to I-85 North for the weekend. It's expected to reopen Monday morning, Feb 26.

