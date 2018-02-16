2 stillborn babies found buried in Eclectic

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has made a preliminary determination that two bodies found buried in Eclectic were stillborn. An official report is still needed to make a final determination.

Elmore County Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson said an investigation was opened after a tip led law enforcement to a yard in Eclectic Thursday night. He said the remains did not appear to have been recently buried.

The bodies were on a residential property in the 10,000 block of Georgia Road. The Eclectic Police Department is classifying it as a death investigation.

Once DFS returns an official report, it will be turned over to the Elmore County District Attorney's Office for any additional action.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a stillbirth is defined as the death or loss of a baby before or during delivery. A miscarriage is typically defined as the loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy while a stillbirth is the loss after 20 weeks.

